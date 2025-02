Seychelles interior Minister Errol Fonseka, speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat has pointed to India's capacity building role for his country. He said, 'continued collaboration between India and Seychelles. We are in the center of western Indian Ocean. We play an active role in monitoring it. We collaborate with India on that' India views Seychelles as a crucial partner in securing maritime routes and countering piracy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The strategic location of Seychelles near important shipping lanes has led to cooperation in maritime security Minister Errol Fonseka explained, 'We have collaboration on the coast guard. Numerous exercises with Indian Navy, this collaboration is ongoing' India has gifted naval vessels and aircraft to enhance Seychelles' maritime surveillance capabilities.