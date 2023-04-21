Sea levels rising due to loss of mass from glaciers melting in the poles

The melting of earth's ice sheets is all to evident. According to scientists who work with satellite-based data, earth's frozen poles have lost over 7,560 billion tonnes in mass in the last 30 years. The pace of melting is five times more than what it was 30 years ago. Mass loss from greenland & antarctica is responsible for a quarter of all rise in sea levels. The ice lost from these two places has resulted in sea levels increasing by 21 millimetres.