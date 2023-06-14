Russia's rich and powerful under scanner | Russia-Ukraine war

The Ukraine war has not left anyone untouched not even the powerful Russian oligarchs. Russia's power pillars now face the prospect of paying windfall tax to raise 3.6 billion dollars to help the war effort. The proposed Levy outlined in the draft Bill introduced on Tuesday will require wealthy businessmen making profits of more than 11 million dollars a year since 2021 to pay a one-off tax worth up to 10% of the gains. This Levy could raise about 300 million Rubles or 3.6 billion dollars for the war effort.