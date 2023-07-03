Russian war crimes investigator dies; Casualties continue to mount amid grinding battle of attrition

Casualties continue to mount amid the grinding battle of attrition. A Ukrainian writer and war crimes investigator wounded in a Russian missile strike on a restaurant last week has died. 37-year-old Victoria Amelina was wounded when a Russian missile destroyed the ria pizza restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday. According to the freedom of expression group pen, her novel 'Dom's dream kingdom' was shortlisted for UNESCO city of literature prize and the EU prize for literature. Her poems, prose and essays have been translated into English, German, Polish and other languages. Since 2022, she had been working to document Russian war crimes since the invasion and advocate for accountability.