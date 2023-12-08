videos
Russian oil defies sanctions
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 08, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Despite the widespread sanctions imposed against Russia by the West, Russia's oil sector is booming. Its monthly income from oil exports is now greater than it was before the Ukraine war.
