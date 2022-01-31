Russian deputy foreign minister Vershinin holds talks with Indian secy-west Reenat Sandhu

Jan 31, 2022, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin holds talks with India's MEA secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu in New Delhi, amid ongoing tensions with the West. Moscow has kept India in loop on the Ukraine developments.
