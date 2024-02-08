Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky sacks Ukraine's army chief

Ukraine's top commander Valery Zaluzhny, who led Kyiv's forces throughout Russia's invasion, has been removed from his post. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appoints Oleksandr Syrsky as the country's new army chief, in a dramatic military shakeup nearly two years into Russia's invasion. The development comes hours after Ukrainian Mayor in Avdiivka said that large numbers of Russian forces are storming the frontline Ukrainian town. Mayor Vitaly Barabash said, "Unfortunately, the enemy is pressing from all directions. There is not a single part of our city that is more or less calm".