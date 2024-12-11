A fresh Russian strike has killed at least two people and injured five others in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The head of the Zaporizhzhia region reported that the strike targeted a private clinic in the city center, causing significant damage to the clinic as well as nearby buildings. Meanwhile, The US has announced that it has dispersed a 20 billion loan for Ukraine, backed by proceeds earned from frozen Russian assets. Watch for more details!
