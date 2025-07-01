LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 13:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 13:00 IST
Russia‑Ukraine war: Official claims, Moscow now has full control of Luhansk region
Russian state media has claimed that its forces have taken control of the first village in the east-central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk. Watch in for more details!

