Russia-Ukraine war: As the war enters it's third year, can Ukraine sustain the fight against Russia?

On the frontlines of Ukraine, the snow is slowly melting but the battle is getting intense. Long faces, hunkered in the trenches, Ukrainian troops are growing weary as the war completes its second grim anniversary. The initial shock and disbelief have faded, replaced by a deep-seated weariness and the harsh realities of a protracted conflict.