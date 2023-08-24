Russia to host 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
India, Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa, or BRICS, are some of the world's most powerful economic blocs. The BRICS leaders of State and government Summit is currently underway in Johannesburg, South Africa for the third day.

