Russia to get Naval base in Libya?

Russia plans a naval base on the black sea coast of the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia. The decision comes on the back of several attacks on Russia’s black sea fleet that have embarrassed the Kremlin. Russia and Georgia fought a war in 2008. After the 2008 war, Moscow recognised the independence of Abkhazia and another Moscow-backed separatist region, south Ossetia. Russia has stationed permanent military bases in both regions. Tensions have escalated on the key black sea waterway. In July, Russia exited a deal guaranteeing safe passage for cargo ships to and from Ukraine’s black sea ports. Ukraine last month struck the headquarters of Russia’s black sea fleet on the annexed Crimean peninsula, in a major humiliation for Moscow.