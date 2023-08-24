Russia extends jailed US reporter's detention, Australia-EU agreement on minerals | WION Speed News

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Here, we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Today is the third and final day of the BRICS Summit which is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. On the second day of the summit, the manner and the nature of the expansion of the grouping topped the agenda.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos