Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN talks to WION about UN reforms

The issue of the UNSC Reforms is linked to the broader issue of reform of the international architecture which is clearly updated be it the financial institutions or the United Nations. So there is broad support across the United Nations and here I can remind that during UNGA 77th in September about 75 heads of state and government agreed that the security council needs to reform in both categories and I'm happy to say that as the debate have progressed this year there are many voices who feel something that is long overdue and that action must be taken forward. Of course, this is something which will not be easy, it is one of the most complex processes in the United Nations but there's a high degree of interest and importantly recognition that something needs to be done.