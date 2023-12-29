Recapping 2023: How Khalistan movement led to a diplomatic standoff involving India

There were some diplomatic hiccups in 2023 after Khalistan supporters vandalised Indian missions and embassies in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia. Ties between Canada and India soured after Justin Trudeau said that there were 'credible allegations' of Indian involvement in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Wion travelled to London to show how the Indian High Commission was targeted by Khalistanis and also spoke Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commssioner to the UK