Ramaphosa security chief alleges racism by polish officials amid Snafu at Warsaw airport | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa-led African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia has begun with a controversial incident. South African media is reporting a standoff between Polish authorities and the presidential security staff at the Warsaw airport. The head of presidential protection service claimed that polish authorities were demanding original permits from the security detail and the media contingent.