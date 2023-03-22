Ramadan 2023: Discover the MAGIC of IFTAR FOOD straight from Jama Masjid in Indian Capital Delhi

The holy month of Ramadan is one of fasting and solemn prayers for Muslims across the world. During this period, the community gathers to break the fast. The food items and savories served as part of iftar, is equally significant as the solemn prayers and spiritual reflection during Ramadan every evening. WION took a stroll to Jama Masjid in India's capital Delhi. From the streets and by lanes of Puraani Dilli, we captured for you the special dishes being prepared for iftar. Come away with us on this food journey, as part of WION's special Ramadan episode of World of Food, Season 2.