Rafael Nadal withdraws from the French Open, Nadal plans to retire in 2024

Tennis great Rafael Nadal will not play the French Open for the first time in his career. The record 14-time champion admitted he has been unable to reach the standards needed for a successful Grand Slam campaign. Nadal has not played competitively since a second-round exit at the Australian Open in January after suffering a hip injury. The Spaniard has all but ended his 2023 season and hopes to recover for one last hurrah as a competitive Tennis player in 2024. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo examined the ramifications of Nadal's announcement in a chat with Indian Davis Cup Coach Zeeshan Ali.