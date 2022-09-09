Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held after 11 days; What to expect over the next 10 days?

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth, the funeral will be taking place after 11 days and the coffin will be lowered into Royal Vault. On Friday, King Charles will be travelling from Balmoral to London with his wife Camila, and will be addressing the nation at the Buckingham Palace. After which, the Parliament will gather and the MPs will be paying respect to the Queen. It is expected that the new UK PM, Liz Truss and other senior members in the cabinet, will be attending a remembrance service at St Paul Cathedral. Senior Journalist, Andrew Whitehead also talked about the reign of Queen Elizabeth and explained the sentiments of the people of UK.