Pro-abortion protests break out across US: Abortion pills come under the lens

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 03:32 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Abortion clinics become epicentre of protests in the United States. 'My body My Choice' protests have erupted in the country after SC's ruling. Polls have suggested that two-third of Americans wanted Roe v Wade.
