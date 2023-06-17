Prachanda's temple visit sparks debate | Inside South Asia

Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's much-hyped visit to the Pashupatinath - a Hindu temple in Kathmandu has sparked a row. While the opposition called the move politically motivated. Many analysts believe that Nepal's prime minister - a former Maoist rebel-was trying to cosy up to both India and the Hindu community in Nepal. Questions have also been raised about whether he's sending out a message to Beijing. Is Prachanda walking a tight rope between Indian and China?