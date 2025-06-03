LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 21:06 IST
Polish PM Donald Tusk Calls For Confidence Vote After His Party Lost Presidential Run-off

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk will call for a parliamentary vote of confidence in his coalition government, after his candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, lost the presidential election on Sunday.

