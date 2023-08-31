Pokhran: Indian Army demonstrates indigenous weapons in presence of the Brazilian Army Chief

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The Indian army has successfully demonstrated the indigenous weapons as the Brazilian Army Chief inspected the weapons in India's Pokhran. While Rajasthan's Pokhran testing range has witnessed many military drills in the past this time it's different.

