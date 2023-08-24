PM Modi on BRICS 2023: We have created a financial safety net for BRICS Nations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
India, Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa, or BRICS, are some of the world's most powerful economic blocs. The BRICS Leaders of State and Government Summit is currently underway in Johannesburg, South Africa for the third day. To understand the key takeaways from the Summit's second day, watch this interview with former diplomat Anil Wadhwa.

