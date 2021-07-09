Pfizer-BioNTech to seek FDA approval for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jul 09, 2021
Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that they would seek the FDA's approval for the third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to boost its efficacy, as the Delta variant is increasingly becoming a global dominant.
