Published: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
Videos Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
Perplexity AI's comet browser
From typing keywords to endlessly clicking links, that’s how we’ve used the internet for decades. But now, ai is rewriting the rules of browsing. New AI-Powered browsers like Perplexity’s comet and OpenAI's upcoming tool are offering smart assistants, chat-based answers, and seamless automation changing how we find and consume information online. Even Google is adapting, adding AI to Chrome. Is this the end of the traditional search?