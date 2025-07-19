Perplexity AI's comet browser

From typing keywords to endlessly clicking links, that’s how we’ve used the internet for decades. But now, ai is rewriting the rules of browsing. New AI-Powered browsers like Perplexity’s comet and OpenAI's upcoming tool are offering smart assistants, chat-based answers, and seamless automation changing how we find and consume information online. Even Google is adapting, adding AI to Chrome. Is this the end of the traditional search?