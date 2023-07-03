Payback time for Wagner? 'Offices raided in Syria', strikes hit Libyan airbase used by mercenaries

Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military and walked free. Russia’s main domestic security agency, the FSB, dropped criminal investigation into the Wagner revolt, with no charges against Prigozhin, or any of the other participants. About a dozen Russian troops were killed in clashes during the aborted mutiny, and Putin vowed to punish those behind the rebellion. Reports suggest Wagner is now battling a Russian clampdown.