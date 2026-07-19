/Parliament Monsoon Session kicks off with opposition protest over rebel TMC invite

India is set to witness a high-voltage monsoon session of Parliament as the government and opposition prepare for a major political showdown. Ahead of the session, the government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the legislative agenda, but the meeting witnessed tension after opposition parties staged a symbolic walkout. The opposition protested against the invitation extended to rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, whose recognition as members of the NCPI is still pending before the Lok Sabha Speaker. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, JMM, Shiv Sena UBT and others, joined the protest.