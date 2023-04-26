Panama Canal operations at risk as feeder lakes run dry

The shortage of rainfall due to global warming and droughts pose a threat to operations in the Panama Canal. The Panama canal is one of the most crucial waterways in the world. The ongoing water crisis threatens the future of this maritime route. Here are two artificial lakes in Panama's colony of colon- Alajuela and gatun. These have been depleted due to a lack of rainfall. As a result, Panamanian canal authority limited the largest ships passing through the canal for the fifth time during this drought season.