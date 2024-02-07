Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan releases pre-recorded message

In a surprise move former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is behind bars, has released a message for the voters. Imran has been in jail since august 2023. Along with Imran, numerous candidates of his party, PTI are behind bars or on the run from criminal and terrorism charges that they say are politically motivated. Now just hours before the country goes to poll, Imran has released his statement. Listen in to Imran Khan's message to voters.