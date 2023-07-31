Pakistan: Suicide bomber kills over 40, injures at least 150

Here, we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: In Pakistan, the death toll in the deadly blast has now topped 44 while more than 200 have been reported injured so far. Local authorities in northwest Pakistan reported that a massive bomb tore through a political event. On the outskirts of Khar in Pakistan's northwest Bajur district, which borders Afghanistan, the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party gathering was where the explosion occurred on Sunday.