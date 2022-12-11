Pakistan: Political crisis continue; former PM Imran Khan's gives ultimatum to ruling coalition
Turmoil is not new to Pakistan whether it is political or economic and this time both are knocking its doors with wide arms open as former Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for disillusion of assemblies of two states is now seeming like a slippery slope towards more political chaos. Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf has given an ultimatum to the ruling coalition to come up with the final formula for general elections.