Pakistan: First Sunday service since a mob rampaged through the neighbourhood

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Pakistan Christians in Pakistan's Punjab Province sat among the rubble of their ransacked church for the first Sunday service this is because the Muslim mob rampaged through their neighbourhoods in eastern Punjab. Over 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were vandalized in a riot.

