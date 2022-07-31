Pakistan court summons PM Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza in $66.9 MN money laundering case

Published: Jul 31, 2022, 01:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Pakistani court summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on September 7 for the framing of charges against them in a $66.9 million money laundering case.
