Pakistan blames Afghanistan for terrorism | Afghan women protest

-From friends to foes? Pakistan blames Afghanistan for the rise in terrorism it has seen. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring the TTP -Will Rohingya Refugees living in Bangladesh ever be repatriated? -Afghan women take to streets to protest Taliban's ban on beauty salons -And meet a 21-year-old Pakistani mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif, who's out to beat huge odds. As he aims to scale all 14 peaks above 8000 metres. A WION exclusive. All this and much more on Inside South Asia with Dasuni Athauda