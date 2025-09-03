/Pakistan attack: 13 killed, 30 injured in suicide bombing at a south-west political rally

At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured in a devastating suicide bombing near a political rally in Quetta, Balochistan, on September 2, 2025. The attack occurred outside a stadium as supporters of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) were leaving an event commemorating the late nationalist leader Sardar Ataullah Mengal. The bombing is a grim reminder of ongoing instability in the insurgency-hit province, despite government claims of improved security.