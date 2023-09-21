Ottawa probes India’s role in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Canada says it is investigating credible allegations about the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist. This comes as another Khalistani terrorist is killed in Canada in an inter-gang war. Canada rallies its allies for support amid muted responses.

