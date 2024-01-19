Norwegian MP Gulati invited to Ram Temple Consecration, calls it a historic moment | WION Exclusive

A Norwegian MP Himanshu Gulati , invited for Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has said that he is "deeply honoured" to be invited for event on 22nd January. The Indian origin MP, speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Oslo, said, "I just feel a sense of history being made with this great event, which is bringing people together from all over the world and it's truly a moment of celebration for all of us". He highlighted that many have been requesting him to bring back prasad from the Ram Temple. He said, "Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir are a great example of how an issue, that was a dispute, that could be filled with tension has been settled in a very democratic and peaceful way. That's a model for the whole world to learn from." The 35 year old Indian origin Hindu MP was conferred with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman by Indian President in 2019.