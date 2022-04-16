North Korea: Why no one wants to live in Penthouses?

Apr 16, 2022
North Korea has unveiled a glamorous high-rise apartment building that now adorns the Pyongyang skyline. The 80-story skyscraper is part of Kim Jong Un's latest attempt to turn the capital into what state media calls a 'people-first city'.
