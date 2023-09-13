North Korea fires two ballistic missile ahead of Kim Jong Un-Vladimir Putin meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the sea of its east coast, it appears to be the first launch to occur while Kim Jong Un was overseas, the launch coming just an hour before the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with President Vladimir Putin.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos