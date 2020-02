'All four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be executed on March 3 at 6 am' Delhi Court clears on Monday. The court has issued the date of execution of four convicts -- Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Singh (31), Vinay Sharma (26) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- twice before, but it had to postpone after one or the convict filed a fresh plea.