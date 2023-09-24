Nijjar ran arms training camps in Canada, funded attacks in India: Intel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
In December 2015, Nijjar organised a weapons training camp in Mission Hills, British Columbia, Canada to train Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal in the use of an AK-47 assault rifle, a sniper rifle and a pistol. In January 2016, Nijjar sent Dhaliwal to Punjab to kill Shiv Sena leaders and create a communal situation in the state.

