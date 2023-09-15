Nigeria acts to fight growing e-waste epidemic

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Old computers and other electronic equipment are creating heaps of e-waste in landfills as the demand for electronic equipment increase. What happens to it at its end of life is increasingly coming under the microscope. Esha Hanspal gets you the next report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos