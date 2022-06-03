New York suspends gas tax by 16 cents a gallon for rest of 2022

Published: Jun 03, 2022, 11:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
New York has become the latest state to suspend its gas tax in an effort to give drivers some relief at the pump. The suspension of the 16-cents-per-gallon tax runs from June 1 through the end of the year.
