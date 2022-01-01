New statue of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sparks controversy in India's Goa

A new statue of footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked controversy in the Indian state of Goa, with residents objecting to a Portuguese footballer being honoured instead of a player from India. The statue, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, with the aim of inspiring youngsters to emulate the maestro, triggered black flag protests at the site, with protesters accusing the state authorities of neglecting local football legends like Arjuna award winner and former India football team captain Bruno Coutinho, who also hails from Calangute.