NATO to work closely with India, sees 'potential for alliance,' says Jens Stoltenberg | WION
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that he sees "potential" for the alliance & India to work together. Speaking to our Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Stoltenberg said, 'we see value in strengthening our ties, our relationship with other democratic nations, India's the biggest democracy in the world. Nations that share values". The comments come even has last few years have seen official level talks between the 2 sides.