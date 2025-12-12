/Musk to Zuckerberg, Time Magazine Names ‘Architects of AI’ as 2025 Person of the Year

Time Magazine has named the “Architects of AI” as its 2025 Person of the Year, highlighting the leaders driving the global artificial intelligence revolution. The cover features tech pioneers including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, xAI’s Elon Musk, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, AMD’s Lisa Su, Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, and Stanford’s Fei-Fei Li. According to Time, 2025 marked the moment AI shifted from promise to reality, with ChatGPT usage doubling to reach 10 percent of the world’s population. But the magazine also warns of AI’s darker consequences—from mental health crises to job displacement—as the technology reshapes economies, geopolitics, and daily life.