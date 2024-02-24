Mumbai Regatta & Hindu Temples Worldwide

Join Johan Castell in this thrilling episode of Wings, where we embark on a unique adventure at the annual Peaklife Mumbai Regatta, delve into the beauty of Hindu temples across the globe following the inauguration of the largest one in West Asia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and explore some of the world's most remote and exciting destinations. In today’s episode, we report from Mumbai, diving into the heart of its bustling harbor for the much-anticipated Peaklife Mumbai Regatta. Watch as we join the race, navigating through the vibrant waters on a sailboat, and get an insider's look at the thrilling world of sailing with the Royal Bombay Yacht Club. From the pre-race preparations to the exhilarating moments on the water, experience the Mumbai Regatta like never before. But there's more to this journey than just sailing. In light of the recent inauguration by Modi, we turn our attention to magnificent Hindu temples located outside India. Discover these architectural marvels and the rich cultural heritage they represent, spanning from the corners of Southeast Asia to the bustling cities of the West. Lastly, Wings takes you off the beaten path to uncover remote destinations that promise adventure for those willing to venture beyond the ordinary. From the snowy slopes of France’s Alpe d’Huez grappling with overtourism, to the historic streets of Florence where artisans fear for their future, and the serene beauty of Laotian town caught in a tourism boom, we bring stories that make you think and wanderlust that pushes you to explore. Whether you're an avid traveler, a cultural enthusiast, or someone who loves a good adventure on the high seas, this episode of Wings has something for everyone. So, strap in and prepare for takeoff as we set out on another unforgettable journey across the globe. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to stay updated with more travel stories and adventures from around the world with Wings.