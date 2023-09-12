Morocco Earthquake: Death toll rises to 2,800, rescuers struggle

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
The Moroccan military and rescue teams from multiple nations were struggling Monday to reach remote villages devastated by Friday's earthquake that destroyed infrastructure, crumbled buildings, and killed more than 2,800 people, a figure that's likely to rise as hopes of finding survivors fade.

