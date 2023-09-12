Morocco earthquake death toll rises | Live discussion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Morocco has been hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake the deadliest in 120 years. The death toll has crossed the 2,800 mark and the residents are reeling under the aftermath of the quake, in this episode of WION conversation we decode what is the ground situation.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos